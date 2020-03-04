Tdam USA Inc. Cuts Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Tdam USA Inc. reduced its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 682 shares during the quarter. Tdam USA Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Deere & Company by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,513,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $84,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Deere & Company by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 268,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,444,000 after purchasing an additional 3,448 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,170,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Deere & Company by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 299,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,932,000 after purchasing an additional 9,410 shares during the period. 66.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DE has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on Deere & Company from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $180.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Monday, November 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Deere & Company to and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Deere & Company from $180.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.65.

In related news, CEO John C. May II sold 8,112 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.11, for a total value of $1,412,380.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,157 shares in the company, valued at $8,558,725.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 7,562 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $1,346,036.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 67,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,099,372. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 23,099 shares of company stock valued at $4,049,805 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Deere & Company stock traded up $4.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $162.09. 94,787 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,882,200. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The company has a market cap of $51.41 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.05. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $132.68 and a twelve month high of $181.99.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.17 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 26.92% and a net margin of 8.41%. The company’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 9.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.58%.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

