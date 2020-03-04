Tdam USA Inc. Cuts Position in Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET)

Tdam USA Inc. lessened its holdings in Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) by 13.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,753 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,294 shares during the period. Tdam USA Inc.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $4,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ANET. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 1,163 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Capital City Trust Co. FL raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 4,973 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 4,081 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,072 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.27% of the company’s stock.

ANET has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 target price (up previously from $205.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Friday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Arista Networks from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $182.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $229.00.

Shares of NYSE ANET traded up $7.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $199.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 887,291. The company has a current ratio of 5.81, a quick ratio of 5.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Arista Networks Inc has a fifty-two week low of $173.31 and a fifty-two week high of $331.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.71, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $222.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $217.99.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.46. Arista Networks had a net margin of 37.20% and a return on equity of 27.00%. The business had revenue of $552.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $550.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Arista Networks Inc will post 7.59 EPS for the current year.

In other Arista Networks news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 10,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.57, for a total transaction of $2,094,391.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $767,776.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nikos Theodosopoulos sold 1,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.09, for a total value of $272,122.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $991,846.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 65,428 shares of company stock valued at $14,155,937. 23.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

