Tdam USA Inc. Cuts Stake in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Tdam USA Inc. reduced its stake in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,218 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 281 shares during the period. Tdam USA Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its holdings in Amgen by 125.0% during the fourth quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Balentine LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen by 36.1% during the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 181 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Belmont Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, CLS Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen by 175.4% during the fourth quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.72, for a total transaction of $99,331.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,165,795.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Piacquad sold 9,264 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.93, for a total value of $2,130,071.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMGN. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $252.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Amgen from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Raymond James began coverage on Amgen in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Amgen from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $173.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $237.23.

NASDAQ AMGN traded up $9.17 on Wednesday, reaching $213.59. 2,223,531 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,586,667. Amgen, Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.30 and a 12 month high of $244.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $224.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $218.48. The stock has a market cap of $125.16 billion, a PE ratio of 16.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.11.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.17. Amgen had a net margin of 33.57% and a return on equity of 85.52%. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $1.60 per share. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.18%.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

