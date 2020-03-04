Tdam USA Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Tdam USA Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 17.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,915 shares during the quarter. Tdam USA Inc.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $1,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,974,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,903,906,000 after purchasing an additional 581,754 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Republic Services by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,827,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $974,761,000 after buying an additional 50,532 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Republic Services by 19.4% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,900,196 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $251,012,000 after buying an additional 471,862 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Republic Services by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,652,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $148,091,000 after buying an additional 6,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Republic Services by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,117,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $100,152,000 after buying an additional 9,412 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RSG traded up $4.99 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $96.30. The stock had a trading volume of 905,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,269,139. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.13 and a 12-month high of $100.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.89.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 10.42%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. Republic Services’s payout ratio is currently 48.50%.

In other Republic Services news, CFO Charles F. Serianni sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.55, for a total value of $149,325.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,854,854.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian A. Goebel sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.72, for a total value of $179,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,186 shares in the company, valued at $734,447.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 34,754 shares of company stock worth $3,420,724. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on RSG. Bank of America cut Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Oppenheimer upgraded Republic Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. UBS Group upgraded Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Republic Services from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Republic Services in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.91.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

