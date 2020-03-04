Tdam USA Inc. Has $1.16 Million Stock Position in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT)

Tdam USA Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 39.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 68,758 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 19,533 shares during the period. Tdam USA Inc.’s holdings in People’s United Financial were worth $1,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in People’s United Financial by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 138,970 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,285,000 after purchasing an additional 13,596 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in People’s United Financial by 1.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,944,835 shares of the bank’s stock worth $619,936,000 after purchasing an additional 372,989 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in People’s United Financial by 11.1% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 40,101 shares of the bank’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 4,017 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in People’s United Financial by 8.9% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 98,960 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 8,083 shares during the period. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its stake in People’s United Financial by 23.3% during the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 43,969 shares of the bank’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares during the period. 82.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PBCT stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $14.77. 157,247 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,196,797. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.70 and a 12-month high of $18.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69, a P/E/G ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.24.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. People’s United Financial had a net margin of 22.51% and a return on equity of 8.16%. The firm had revenue of $506.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, February 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.177 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.79%. People’s United Financial’s payout ratio is 51.08%.

PBCT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stephens cut their price target on shares of People’s United Financial from $16.00 to $15.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. DA Davidson lowered shares of People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 17th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of People’s United Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of People’s United Financial in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.60.

People’s United Financial Company Profile

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

