Tdam USA Inc. Has $1.31 Million Stake in Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI)

Tdam USA Inc. trimmed its holdings in Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,581 shares during the period. Tdam USA Inc.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $1,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JCI. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,823,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,385,797,000 after purchasing an additional 301,260 shares during the period. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 4,072,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,801,000 after purchasing an additional 194,562 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,532,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,083,000 after purchasing an additional 128,988 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter worth about $50,258,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 10.4% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,459,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,936,000 after acquiring an additional 232,532 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JCI stock traded up $1.82 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.28. 5,018,519 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,921,742. The company has a market capitalization of $29.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.19, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.52 and its 200 day moving average is $41.89. Johnson Controls International PLC has a 1 year low of $34.74 and a 1 year high of $44.82.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 8.43%. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. Johnson Controls International’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Johnson Controls International PLC will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.06%.

In related news, CEO George Oliver sold 22,086 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.71, for a total transaction of $877,035.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,011,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,151,058.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 13,598 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.17, for a total transaction of $573,427.66. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 101,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,267,393.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,126 shares of company stock worth $2,753,555 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on JCI shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Sunday, November 10th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.38.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Technologies & Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, controls systems, integrated electronic security systems, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, to non-residential building and industrial applications.

