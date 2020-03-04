Tdam USA Inc. Has $1.41 Million Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

Tdam USA Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 499 shares during the period. Tdam USA Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $1,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,235,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,870,935,000 after acquiring an additional 888,413 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 10.8% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,442,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,499,000 after buying an additional 628,267 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 233.0% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,512,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,075,000 after purchasing an additional 3,157,292 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,120,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,610,000 after purchasing an additional 23,977 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,518,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,420,000 after purchasing an additional 36,789 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LLY. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $148.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Eli Lilly And Co from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.31.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 10,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.70, for a total transaction of $1,312,151.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 115,015,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,767,331,888.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Myles O’neill sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $3,000,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,850,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,122,350 shares of company stock worth $149,280,882 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LLY traded up $9.76 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $140.07. The company had a trading volume of 3,319,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,767,009. The company has a fifty day moving average of $139.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.34. Eli Lilly And Co has a 12 month low of $101.36 and a 12 month high of $147.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.92 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a net margin of 37.27% and a return on equity of 192.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Eli Lilly And Co will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This is a boost from Eli Lilly And Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Eli Lilly And Co’s payout ratio is currently 49.01%.

Eli Lilly And Co

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

