Tdam USA Inc. Has $1.53 Million Stock Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Tdam USA Inc. decreased its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,765 shares during the period. Tdam USA Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GIS. Good Life Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 4,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its stake in General Mills by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 13,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in General Mills by 1.6% during the third quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Corundum Group Inc. raised its stake in General Mills by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 5,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in General Mills by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,807,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.26% of the company’s stock.

Get General Mills alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GIS. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of General Mills from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. General Mills presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.50.

GIS traded up $2.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.99. The company had a trading volume of 2,533,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,008,758. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.19 and a 52 week high of $56.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $31.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.09.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 27.33%. The business’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.87%.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

Further Reading: Which market index is the best?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.