Tdam USA Inc. Has $4.04 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Tdam USA Inc. cut its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,014 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. Tdam USA Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Abbrea Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 5,188 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,949,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Capital One National Association bought a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $727,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 7,431 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,953,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Whitnell & Co. grew its position in Alphabet by 59.3% in the fourth quarter. Whitnell & Co. now owns 2,072 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,775,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $504,000. Institutional investors own 34.47% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet stock traded up $36.73 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,374.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,404,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,036,307. Alphabet Inc has a 1-year low of $1,027.03 and a 1-year high of $1,530.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1,459.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,319.12. The company has a market cap of $942.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.95, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The business had revenue of $37.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $12.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 54.54 EPS for the current year.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Alphabet to $1,450.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,650.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday. Cleveland Research initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $1,423.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,523.89.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

