Tdam USA Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA)

Tdam USA Inc. increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 29,348 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the quarter. Tdam USA Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WBA. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,664,748 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,581,027,000 after purchasing an additional 338,005 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 781.9% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,511,875 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $324,980,000 after buying an additional 4,886,896 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,959,827 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $233,472,000 after buying an additional 134,674 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,106,086 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $171,798,000 after buying an additional 212,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,958,139 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $99,571,000 after buying an additional 7,817 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WBA stock traded up $2.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $48.41. 4,478,245 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,554,764. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 12-month low of $44.61 and a 12-month high of $67.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $42.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.03.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.03). Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 21.76%. The company had revenue of $34.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.458 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is currently 30.55%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Bank of America restated a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.33.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

