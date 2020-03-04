Tdam USA Inc. Lowers Holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Tdam USA Inc. trimmed its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 76.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,306 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 30,509 shares during the period. Tdam USA Inc.’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $2,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 152.5% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 154 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 982.4% during the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 184 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MLM stock traded up $11.90 on Wednesday, reaching $250.84. The company had a trading volume of 34,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 676,026. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $14.73 billion, a PE ratio of 25.77, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $259.30 and a 200-day moving average of $264.15. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $190.02 and a 12 month high of $281.82.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The construction company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by ($0.09). Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 11.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.59%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MLM. Bank of America raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $336.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Stephens lowered shares of Martin Marietta Materials from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $309.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, February 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $276.73.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

