Tdam USA Inc. Lowers Holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH)

Tdam USA Inc. trimmed its position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) by 16.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,225 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,886 shares during the quarter. Tdam USA Inc.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $2,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its position in Zimmer Biomet by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 3,651 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank increased its position in Zimmer Biomet by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 12,890 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Zimmer Biomet by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,942 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in Zimmer Biomet by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,347 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Bank increased its position in Zimmer Biomet by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 11,031 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ZBH. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $189.00 target price (up from $187.00) on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $177.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Zimmer Biomet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.17.

Zimmer Biomet stock traded up $4.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $137.92. 66,457 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,300,509. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.74 billion, a PE ratio of 25.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.13. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $111.17 and a fifty-two week high of $161.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 14.18%. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

