Tdam USA Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Tdam USA Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,723 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 315 shares during the period. Tdam USA Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 51.7% during the third quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 16,555 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,801,000 after purchasing an additional 5,645 shares in the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,871 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,186 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter valued at $332,000. 76.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE HON traded up $9.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $171.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 205,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,189,534. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $176.39 and a 200 day moving average of $172.75. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $150.38 and a twelve month high of $184.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.35, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The conglomerate reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.62 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 32.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.91 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 44.12%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $197.00 to $196.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $191.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, William Blair restated a “hold” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Monday, November 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $193.00.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

