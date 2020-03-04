Tdam USA Inc. Raises Position in Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW)

Tdam USA Inc. boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,287 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 520 shares during the quarter. Tdam USA Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $3,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SHW. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 380.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 296,072 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $172,771,000 after buying an additional 234,396 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 155.2% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 343,047 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $200,182,000 after purchasing an additional 208,608 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,432,339 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,002,907,000 after purchasing an additional 186,633 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,248,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,530,261 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,534,464,000 after purchasing an additional 90,828 shares during the last quarter. 79.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on SHW. Northcoast Research raised shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $620.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $600.00 price target for the company. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Sherwin-Williams from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $650.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Cfra cut shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $635.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Sherwin-Williams has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $590.68.

In related news, CEO John G. Morikis sold 14,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.92, for a total transaction of $8,500,339.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 111,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,107,350.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SHW traded up $29.05 on Wednesday, reaching $569.63. The company had a trading volume of 406,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 564,895. Sherwin-Williams Co has a 1 year low of $410.35 and a 1 year high of $599.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.65 billion, a PE ratio of 34.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $574.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $563.33.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.40 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 51.35%. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 23.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. This is an increase from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is currently 25.38%.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

