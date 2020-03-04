Tdam USA Inc. Raises Stock Position in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Tdam USA Inc. raised its stake in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,175 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Tdam USA Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in CVS Health by 106.5% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 572 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. 86.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 57,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.63, for a total transaction of $4,180,800.69. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 102,608 shares in the company, valued at $7,452,419.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Larry J. Merlo sold 266,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.79, for a total transaction of $19,929,740.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 703,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,614,540.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.35.

Shares of NYSE CVS traded up $3.43 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.97. 9,529,551 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,875,784. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.60. The stock has a market cap of $83.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.99, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.97. CVS Health Corp has a 12-month low of $51.72 and a 12-month high of $77.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $66.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.01 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 2.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that CVS Health Corp will post 7.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.25%.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

