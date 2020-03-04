Tdam USA Inc. Reduces Holdings in Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Tdam USA Inc. cut its stake in shares of Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,895 shares during the quarter. Tdam USA Inc.’s holdings in Middleby were worth $2,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Middleby by 91.5% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Middleby by 416.6% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Middleby by 5,606.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank raised its position in shares of Middleby by 266.4% in the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Middleby in the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. Institutional investors own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

MIDD has been the subject of several research reports. Wellington Shields lowered Middleby from a “gradually accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine raised Middleby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub raised Middleby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Middleby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Middleby presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.33.

In other news, Director Robert A. Nerbonne purchased 465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $108.94 per share, for a total transaction of $50,657.10. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,661.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Middleby stock traded up $2.34 on Wednesday, reaching $109.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,320. The company has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.48. Middleby Corp has a 52 week low of $105.32 and a 52 week high of $142.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $787.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $759.84 million. Middleby had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 11.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.79 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Middleby Corp will post 7.3 EPS for the current year.

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers foodservice equipment for quick and full-service restaurants, convenience stores, retail outlets, hotels, and other institutions.

