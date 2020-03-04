Tdam USA Inc. Reduces Stake in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB)

Tdam USA Inc. lowered its holdings in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 390 shares during the quarter. Tdam USA Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $3,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in Chubb by 709.5% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Network bought a new stake in Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Busey Wealth Management bought a new stake in Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Chubb during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Savior LLC bought a new stake in Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

CB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group cut Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $159.00 to $147.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Chubb from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Chubb in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $154.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised Chubb from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Chubb from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.50.

Shares of CB stock traded up $4.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $150.48. The stock had a trading volume of 89,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,015,759. Chubb Ltd has a one year low of $131.63 and a one year high of $167.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $156.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.63.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 12.61%. Chubb’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chubb Ltd will post 10.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. Chubb’s payout ratio is presently 29.67%.

Chubb announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 21st that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.39, for a total transaction of $264,163.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,100,081.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 157,835 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.49, for a total transaction of $24,226,094.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,155,061 shares in the company, valued at $177,290,312.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 163,517 shares of company stock worth $25,140,956. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

