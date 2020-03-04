Tdam USA Inc. Sells 105 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Tdam USA Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,236 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. Tdam USA Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $2,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Hudock Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 123.5% during the 4th quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 181 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker in the third quarter valued at $42,000. 72.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on SYK. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered shares of Stryker from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays lowered shares of Stryker from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $226.00 to $207.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Stryker presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.43.

Stryker stock traded up $6.96 on Wednesday, hitting $195.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 114,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,390,760. The firm has a market cap of $73.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $213.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $211.71. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $174.84 and a one year high of $226.30.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical technology company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 25.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.18 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.85%.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

