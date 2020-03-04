Tdam USA Inc. Sells 1,136 Shares of Raytheon (NYSE:RTN)

Tdam USA Inc. reduced its position in Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,167 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,136 shares during the quarter. Tdam USA Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon were worth $3,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Raytheon during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. ICW Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Raytheon in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Price Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Raytheon by 189.3% in the fourth quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 217 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Raytheon in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its holdings in Raytheon by 340.5% in the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 348 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. 76.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on RTN shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Raytheon from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Cfra raised their price objective on Raytheon from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Raytheon from $235.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Alembic Global Advisors lowered Raytheon from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $244.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Raytheon from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $229.60.

Shares of Raytheon stock traded up $9.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $201.47. 185,354 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,335,627. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $222.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $210.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.93. Raytheon has a one year low of $169.64 and a one year high of $233.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The aerospace company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8 billion. Raytheon had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 11.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.93 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Raytheon will post 12.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Randa G. Newsome sold 6,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.12, for a total transaction of $1,525,360.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,898,791.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen J. Hadley sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.00, for a total value of $440,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,030,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,921 shares of company stock valued at $2,686,707. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for the defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

