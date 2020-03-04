Tdam USA Inc. Sells 1,400 Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Tdam USA Inc. cut its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Tdam USA Inc.’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $4,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $173,000. Finally, Arden Trust Co bought a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. 84.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Western Alliance Bancorporation alerts:

In related news, Director Todd Marshall sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total transaction of $1,378,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Robert Gary Sarver sold 33,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total transaction of $1,868,777.25. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 54,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,097,919.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 68,805 shares of company stock valued at $3,853,400. 7.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WAL stock traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.22. 52,031 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 586,350. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $55.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.18. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a one year low of $38.55 and a one year high of $58.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.70.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $287.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.11 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 38.69% and a return on equity of 17.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is presently 20.66%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note on Monday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.83.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts.

Recommended Story: S&P 500 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.