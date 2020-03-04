Tdam USA Inc. Sells 14,572 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Tdam USA Inc. decreased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 21.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,279 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,572 shares during the period. Tdam USA Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $3,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CL. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 99.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Monday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $91.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.00.

CL traded up $3.55 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.33. 4,584,857 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,561,581. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.14. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $64.75 and a 1 year high of $77.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $73.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.51. The firm has a market cap of $61.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.73.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.73. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 1,906.25%. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.78%.

In related news, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 17,750 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.85, for a total transaction of $1,222,087.50. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,081,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,468,917.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 19,500 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.07, for a total value of $1,405,365.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 895,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,552,162.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 278,265 shares of company stock valued at $20,736,704 in the last ninety days. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

