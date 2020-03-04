Tdam USA Inc. Sells 1,693 Shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS)

Tdam USA Inc. trimmed its position in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) by 15.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,461 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,693 shares during the quarter. Tdam USA Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs were worth $1,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,535,048 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,551,670,000 after buying an additional 463,778 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,546,773 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,860,549,000 after buying an additional 3,461,019 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,229,409 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,979,168,000 after buying an additional 113,902 shares during the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 4,228,981 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $561,440,000 after buying an additional 21,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 53.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,421,366 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $454,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194,881 shares during the last quarter. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fidelity National Information Servcs alerts:

In other news, COO Stephanie Ferris sold 52,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.39, for a total transaction of $8,165,278.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,365,592.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.95, for a total transaction of $107,094.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $998,091.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 99,988 shares of company stock valued at $15,142,199. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on FIS shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $171.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $169.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.86.

FIS stock traded up $5.86 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $148.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,529,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,810,150. The firm has a market cap of $91.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 156.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a 1-year low of $104.73 and a 1-year high of $158.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $148.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.25.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The information technology services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.04. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post 6.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.96%.

About Fidelity National Information Servcs

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

Recommended Story: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Servcs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Servcs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.