Tdam USA Inc. Sells 17,800 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Tdam USA Inc. decreased its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 220,369 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 17,800 shares during the period. Tdam USA Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $2,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CLS Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 2,300.0% in the 4th quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in General Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in General Electric by 441.7% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 3,039 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 2,478 shares in the last quarter. 61.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of General Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of General Electric from to in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.27.

General Electric stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.90. 60,010,990 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,487,188. General Electric has a 12-month low of $7.65 and a 12-month high of $13.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market cap of $94.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.53.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. General Electric had a negative net margin of 4.71% and a positive return on equity of 14.12%. The company had revenue of $26.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.15%.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

