Tdam USA Inc. Sells 190 Shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Tdam USA Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,971 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. Tdam USA Inc.’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $1,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARW. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,787,733 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $626,303,000 after purchasing an additional 159,524 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,766 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 4,258 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 25,490 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,901,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 209,704 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,640,000 after acquiring an additional 27,034 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 58,690 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,472,000 after acquiring an additional 8,211 shares during the period. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Arrow Electronics stock traded up $1.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $69.06. 23,013 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 653,307. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.35 and a 52-week high of $86.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $77.72 and a 200-day moving average of $77.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.03. Arrow Electronics had a positive return on equity of 12.67% and a negative net margin of 0.71%. The company had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ARW. TheStreet lowered Arrow Electronics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Arrow Electronics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.88.

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment markets and distributes semiconductor products and related services; passive, electro-mechanical, and interconnect products consisting primarily of capacitors, resistors, potentiometers, power supplies, relays, switches, and connectors; and computing and memory products, as well as other products and services.

