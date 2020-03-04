Tdam USA Inc. Sells 478 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Tdam USA Inc. trimmed its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 91,774 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 478 shares during the quarter. Tdam USA Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $4,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Comcast by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 174,110,405 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $7,829,745,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234,334 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Comcast by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,904,661 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $985,053,000 after buying an additional 281,206 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Comcast by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 18,403,227 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $823,703,000 after buying an additional 317,246 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Comcast by 6.3% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 16,125,466 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $726,936,000 after buying an additional 951,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Comcast by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 13,419,970 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $603,496,000 after buying an additional 228,250 shares in the last quarter. 82.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CMCSA stock traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.99. The company had a trading volume of 1,843,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,806,934. The firm has a market cap of $193.60 billion, a PE ratio of 14.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $37.89 and a 12 month high of $47.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.74.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $28.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.18 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Comcast’s payout ratio is 26.84%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CMCSA shares. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Comcast from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Comcast to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.08.

In related news, EVP David N. Watson sold 78,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total transaction of $3,410,627.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 564,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,648,396.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

