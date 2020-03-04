Tdam USA Inc. Sells 572 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Tdam USA Inc. cut its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,754 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 572 shares during the quarter. Tdam USA Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Korea Investment CORP increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 111.5% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 924,442 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $300,323,000 after acquiring an additional 487,300 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 32,131.6% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 262,043 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $806,000 after acquiring an additional 261,230 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth about $81,045,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,337,869 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,310,745,000 after acquiring an additional 224,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 475,414 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $154,447,000 after acquiring an additional 105,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 4,410 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.32, for a total transaction of $1,465,531.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,188,746.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $341.00 price target on the stock. Argus reissued a “positive” rating and set a $370.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $350.00 to $345.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $380.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $339.27.

Shares of TMO stock traded up $13.37 on Wednesday, reaching $323.73. The stock had a trading volume of 118,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,858,983. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $327.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $307.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.14. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $246.67 and a 12 month high of $342.26.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.01. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The company had revenue of $6.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.25 EPS. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 13.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Friday, November 8th that allows the company to buyback $2.50 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical research company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This is a boost from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.15%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

