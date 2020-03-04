Tdam USA Inc. Sells 64,073 Shares of Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)

Tdam USA Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 60.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 41,641 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 64,073 shares during the quarter. Tdam USA Inc.’s holdings in Maxim Integrated Products were worth $2,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 231.3% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 424 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 60.3% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 625 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 52.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 779 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. 90.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MXIM traded up $1.61 on Wednesday, reaching $57.49. 64,842 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,661,241. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.77. Maxim Integrated Products Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.26 and a 52-week high of $65.73. The company has a market cap of $15.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 6.60 and a quick ratio of 5.98.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 35.93% and a return on equity of 33.82%. The firm had revenue of $551.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $545.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Maxim Integrated Products Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 26th. Maxim Integrated Products’s payout ratio is presently 79.01%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.23.

In other Maxim Integrated Products news, SVP Bryan Preeshl sold 1,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total value of $66,297.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $145,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,260 shares of company stock worth $2,892,091 over the last ninety days. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.

