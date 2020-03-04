Tdam USA Inc. Sells 844 Shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Tdam USA Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,444 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 844 shares during the quarter. Tdam USA Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in QCOM. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 76.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. QUALCOMM has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.75.

In other QUALCOMM news, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 33,932 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.87, for a total transaction of $2,879,808.84. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 66,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,662,356.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Donald J. Rosenberg sold 28,729 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.51, for a total transaction of $2,427,887.79. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,557,603.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 72,223 shares of company stock worth $6,181,347. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM traded up $2.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.22. The company had a trading volume of 6,340,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,381,330. The business’s 50-day moving average is $88.10 and its 200-day moving average is $83.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The stock has a market cap of $92.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.46. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.03 and a 52 week high of $96.17.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The wireless technology company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.14. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 66.54%. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 87.32%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

