Tdam USA Inc. Sells 979 Shares of SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Tdam USA Inc. lowered its stake in shares of SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 979 shares during the quarter. Tdam USA Inc.’s holdings in SYSCO were worth $2,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of SYSCO by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,130,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,201,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,706 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in SYSCO by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,747,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,123,769,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590,356 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in SYSCO by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,509,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,240,000 after acquiring an additional 424,531 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in SYSCO by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,317,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,983,000 after acquiring an additional 12,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in SYSCO by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,970,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,678,000 after acquiring an additional 16,723 shares during the last quarter. 79.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SYSCO alerts:

Shares of SYY stock traded up $1.94 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $70.44. The stock had a trading volume of 1,893,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,910,177. SYSCO Co. has a 12-month low of $65.24 and a 12-month high of $85.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $78.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. SYSCO had a return on equity of 78.49% and a net margin of 3.00%. The business had revenue of $15.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that SYSCO Co. will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. SYSCO’s dividend payout ratio is 50.70%.

Several equities analysts have commented on SYY shares. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on SYSCO in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised SYSCO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on SYSCO from $89.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded SYSCO from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective (down previously from $94.00) on shares of SYSCO in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.20.

In related news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total transaction of $76,554.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,691,638.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 47,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $4,049,655.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,613,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 134,080 shares of company stock valued at $11,361,954 over the last 90 days. 5.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SYSCO Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

Featured Story: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for SYSCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SYSCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.