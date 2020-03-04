Tdam USA Inc. Trims Stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF)

Tdam USA Inc. reduced its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,748 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. Tdam USA Inc.’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $4,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 96.4% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 216 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 2,422.2% in the 3rd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors own 93.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Nicolas Mirzayantz sold 924 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.70, for a total value of $116,146.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,983,181.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd purchased 45,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $139.93 per share, with a total value of $6,425,585.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 748,409 shares of company stock valued at $98,291,424 and sold 2,734 shares valued at $356,066. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of IFF stock traded up $5.18 on Wednesday, hitting $127.49. The company had a trading volume of 961,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,376,923. The firm has a market cap of $13.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.95 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $133.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc has a twelve month low of $104.86 and a twelve month high of $152.95.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.01. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 8.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. International Flavors & Fragrances’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc will post 6.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.62%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on IFF shares. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $119.00 price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $145.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Societe Generale cut International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $133.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.50.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through three segments: Taste, Scent, and Frutarom. The Taste segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

