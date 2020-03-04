Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) Shares Sold by Spark Investment Management LLC

Spark Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) by 50.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 88,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 89,700 shares during the period. Spark Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Terex worth $2,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Terex by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,024,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $220,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301,760 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Terex by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,511,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $134,339,000 after acquiring an additional 874,186 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Terex during the 4th quarter worth about $13,779,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Terex by 65.3% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 263,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,839,000 after acquiring an additional 104,198 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Terex by 720.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 91,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,320,000 after acquiring an additional 80,374 shares during the period. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Terex alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Terex from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on Terex from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Terex from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Terex from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Terex from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $29.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, November 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Terex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.07.

Shares of TEX stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.13. The company had a trading volume of 78,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 848,074. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Terex Co. has a one year low of $20.99 and a one year high of $34.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 27.91, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.60.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.17. Terex had a return on equity of 27.17% and a net margin of 1.25%. The business had revenue of $885.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $894.66 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. Analysts forecast that Terex Co. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. This is an increase from Terex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. Terex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.54%.

In other Terex news, SVP Kevin A. Barr sold 4,939 shares of Terex stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.11, for a total value of $148,713.29. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,388,114.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Andra Rush purchased 8,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.37 per share, for a total transaction of $199,462.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,719 shares in the company, valued at $390,723.03. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 20,067 shares of company stock worth $477,105. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

About Terex

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerial Work Platforms (AWP), Cranes, and Material Processing (MP). The AWP segment engages in the design, manufacture, service, and market of AWP equipment, telehandlers, and light towers, as well as related components and replacement parts under the Terex and Genie brands to construct and maintain industrial, commercial, and residential buildings and facilities, and for other commercial operations, as well as used in infrastructure projects.

Further Reading: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX).

Receive News & Ratings for Terex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.