TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Position Trimmed by Spark Investment Management LLC

Spark Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 33.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 13,100 shares during the period. Spark Investment Management LLC’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $2,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in TransUnion by 287.3% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in TransUnion by 345.9% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 379 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in TransUnion by 117.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 390 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in TransUnion by 453.9% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 421 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in TransUnion during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TRU shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of TransUnion in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.18.

TRU stock traded up $3.80 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $94.87. The company had a trading volume of 45,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,556,042. TransUnion has a 1 year low of $63.13 and a 1 year high of $101.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $17.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.98, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $94.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.19.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.05. TransUnion had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 22.88%. The company had revenue of $686.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. TransUnion’s payout ratio is 11.76%.

In other news, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 9,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.99, for a total transaction of $892,975.86. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,992,914.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John T. Danaher sold 24,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.12, for a total transaction of $2,285,543.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 56,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,403,767.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 64,366 shares of company stock valued at $6,020,182. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, and Consumer Interactive. The USIS segment provides consumer reports, risk scores, and analytical and decisioning services for businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and investigate potential fraud.

