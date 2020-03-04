Unisys (NYSE:UIS) Shares Down 1.9%

Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS) fell 1.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $14.40 and last traded at $14.22, 25,056 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,794,449 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.49.

Several brokerages recently commented on UIS. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Unisys from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 target price (up from $13.00) on shares of Unisys in a research note on Monday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Unisys has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

The firm has a market cap of $982.20 million, a P/E ratio of -39.57 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.59.

Unisys (NYSE:UIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $741.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.85 million. Unisys had a negative net margin of 0.58% and a negative return on equity of 12.39%. The business’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unisys during the 3rd quarter valued at $124,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unisys during the 4th quarter valued at $806,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Unisys by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 79,382 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Unisys by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 494,593 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,675,000 after buying an additional 34,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Unisys by 697.5% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 379,620 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after buying an additional 332,021 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.51% of the company’s stock.

Unisys Company Profile (NYSE:UIS)

Unisys Corporation operates as an information technology company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Services and Technology. The Services segment offers cloud and infrastructure services, application services, and business process outsourcing services. The Technology segment designs and develops software, and hardware and other related products.

