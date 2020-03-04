Value Partner Investments Inc. Takes $33.40 Million Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Value Partner Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 559,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,403,000. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 4.2% of Value Partner Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Athena Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 99.5% in the 4th quarter. Athena Capital Advisors LLC now owns 94,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,727,000 after buying an additional 46,936 shares during the last quarter. Progressive Investment Management Corp grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Progressive Investment Management Corp now owns 6,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 22,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,310,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 803.7% in the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 26,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Provident Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

In other Johnson & Johnson news, Director Hubert Joly bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $141.28 per share, for a total transaction of $706,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $706,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 2,017 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.07, for a total transaction of $284,538.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,736 shares in the company, valued at $7,298,397.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on JNJ. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $147.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.27.

NYSE JNJ traded down $4.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $135.59. The company had a trading volume of 13,659,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,685,153. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $354.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.05. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $126.10 and a fifty-two week high of $154.50.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 39.27%. The company had revenue of $20.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.97 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.78%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

Read More: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.