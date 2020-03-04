Vident Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 31,424 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 524.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,424 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 569,537 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,742,000 after purchasing an additional 3,995 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,989,582 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $138,833,000 after acquiring an additional 101,969 shares during the period. FCA Corp TX lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 27,216 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,899,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Charter Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Charter Trust Co. now owns 232,116 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,197,000 after acquiring an additional 3,226 shares during the period. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 79,616 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,556,000 after acquiring an additional 9,796 shares during the period. 54.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on XOM. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. HSBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.93.

In other news, VP David S. Rosenthal sold 9,615 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total transaction of $668,338.65. Also, CEO Darren W. Woods acquired 2,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $60.53 per share, with a total value of $172,994.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 818,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,515,476.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:XOM traded down $2.58 on Tuesday, hitting $51.30. The company had a trading volume of 50,565,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,091,672. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.71. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $48.01 and a 52 week high of $83.49.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.89. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 5.11%. The firm had revenue of $67.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.67%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

