Vident Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 969,246 Shares of VEON Ltd (NASDAQ:VEON)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VEON Ltd (NASDAQ:VEON) by 4,944.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 988,847 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 969,246 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in VEON were worth $2,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new position in VEON during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in VEON during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in VEON during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in VEON by 5,198.0% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 18,649 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 18,297 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in VEON by 34.6% during the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 22,594 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 5,806 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VEON traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.87. The stock had a trading volume of 15,904,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,637,503. VEON Ltd has a 52 week low of $1.85 and a 52 week high of $3.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of -8.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.56.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 9.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 26th. VEON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -100.00%.

A number of brokerages have commented on VEON. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of VEON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of VEON from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $2.90 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.21.

VEON Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed-line telecommunications services. It offers voice and data telecommunication services through a range of mobile and fixed-line technologies. The company provides value added services, including short messages, multimedia messages, caller number identification, call waiting, data transmission, mobile internet, downloadable content, mobile finance services, machine-to-machine, and other services; national and international roaming services; wireless Internet access and mobile financial services; and mobile bundles and call completion services.

