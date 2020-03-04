Vident Investment Advisory LLC Acquires New Position in Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 28,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,655,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OSK. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Oshkosh by 8.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,823,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,711,000 after buying an additional 549,796 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Oshkosh by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,262,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,841,000 after buying an additional 47,737 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Oshkosh by 79.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,668,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,929,000 after buying an additional 741,027 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Oshkosh by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 749,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,906,000 after buying an additional 34,380 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Oshkosh by 2.7% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 706,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,578,000 after buying an additional 18,293 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

OSK has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Oshkosh from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Oshkosh from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Oshkosh from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Oshkosh from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $66.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Oshkosh from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.08.

Shares of OSK stock traded down $1.77 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $74.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,065,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 760,249. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $85.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.95. Oshkosh Corp has a 52 week low of $66.04 and a 52 week high of $95.62.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 6.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Oshkosh Corp will post 7.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.44%.

In related news, VP James C. Freeders sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.28, for a total value of $315,980.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,640 shares in the company, valued at $148,059.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Sagehorn sold 9,939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.12, for a total value of $915,580.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 150,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,891,511.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 167,864 shares of company stock worth $15,421,607. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

