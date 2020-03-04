Vident Investment Advisory LLC Acquires New Position in Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 41,447 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $2,527,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Voya Financial by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 44,280 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after purchasing an additional 10,257 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in Voya Financial by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,165,208 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $70,363,000 after acquiring an additional 91,509 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Voya Financial by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 205,687 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,197,000 after acquiring an additional 14,805 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Voya Financial by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 148,728 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,069,000 after acquiring an additional 61,972 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Voya Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $592,000.

Shares of NYSE:VOYA traded down $1.78 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,775,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,600,371. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.93 and a 200-day moving average of $56.68. Voya Financial Inc has a 12 month low of $47.71 and a 12 month high of $63.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.43 and a beta of 1.45.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The asset manager reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.08. Voya Financial had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 7.21%. The firm had revenue of $276.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Voya Financial Inc will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.22%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Voya Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Voya Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Voya Financial to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.67.

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Retirement, Investment Management, Employee Benefits, and Individual Life. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

