Vident Investment Advisory LLC Acquires New Stake in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 26,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,530,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MAN. Strs Ohio lifted its position in ManpowerGroup by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,812 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in ManpowerGroup by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 6,540 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in ManpowerGroup in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in ManpowerGroup by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 154,388 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,006,000 after acquiring an additional 2,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in ManpowerGroup by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 19,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 92.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ManpowerGroup alerts:

MAN has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of ManpowerGroup in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks cut shares of ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Barclays raised shares of ManpowerGroup from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of ManpowerGroup from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, CL King initiated coverage on shares of ManpowerGroup in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ManpowerGroup presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.40.

In other news, CFO John T. Mcginnis sold 13,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.11, for a total transaction of $1,373,909.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Richard Buchband sold 2,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.50, for a total transaction of $219,862.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,469 shares in the company, valued at $533,227.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 21,313 shares of company stock worth $2,127,435 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MAN traded down $3.47 on Tuesday, hitting $73.07. 475,698 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 464,393. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $91.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.11 and a 52 week high of $100.99. The company has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.70.

About ManpowerGroup

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

Featured Story: What does a market perform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN).

Receive News & Ratings for ManpowerGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManpowerGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.