Vident Investment Advisory LLC Acquires Shares of 18,730 Hanover Insurance Group Inc (NYSE:THG)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hanover Insurance Group Inc (NYSE:THG) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 18,730 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,560,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its position in shares of Hanover Insurance Group by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 7,340 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,003,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Hanover Insurance Group by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,254 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of Hanover Insurance Group by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 11,550 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,579,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in shares of Hanover Insurance Group by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 2,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its position in shares of Hanover Insurance Group by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 1,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 86.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Warren E. Barnes sold 675 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.96, for a total transaction of $91,098.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,253.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bryan J. Salvatore sold 634 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.95, for a total transaction of $86,192.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,728 shares in the company, valued at $914,671.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,929 shares of company stock worth $2,898,900 over the last three months. 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on THG shares. Buckingham Research upped their target price on shares of Hanover Insurance Group from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Hanover Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th.

Shares of NYSE:THG traded down $3.90 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $120.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 288,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,131. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $136.05 and a 200-day moving average of $134.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Hanover Insurance Group Inc has a 12-month low of $113.08 and a 12-month high of $144.71.

Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.08. Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 11.17%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Hanover Insurance Group Inc will post 8.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.86%.

Hanover Insurance Group Company Profile

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, umbrella, healthcare, mono-line general liability, and miscellaneous commercial property insurance products; and other commercial coverages, including inland marine, specialty program business, management and professional liability, surety, and specialty property.

