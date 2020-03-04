Vident Investment Advisory LLC Acquires Shares of 221,186 Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 221,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,488,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in Coty in the fourth quarter worth about $105,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Coty in the fourth quarter worth $113,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in Coty by 21.3% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares during the last quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC increased its position in Coty by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 14,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Coty during the third quarter worth $147,000. 36.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

COTY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Coty from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Coty from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Coty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Coty in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Cfra increased their price target on shares of Coty from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Coty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.93.

COTY stock traded down $0.44 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.86. 6,918,999 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,407,793. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.39, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.61. Coty Inc has a 52-week low of $8.61 and a 52-week high of $14.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. Coty had a positive return on equity of 9.14% and a negative net margin of 33.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Coty Inc will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.64%. Coty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.92%.

In related news, insider Giovanni Pieraccioni purchased 15,203 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.41 per share, with a total value of $173,466.23. Also, insider Sylvie Moreau sold 22,621 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total transaction of $270,547.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,025 shares in the company, valued at $1,160,419. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Luxury, Consumer Beauty, and Professional Beauty. The Luxury segment offers prestige fragrances, and skincare and cosmetics products through various retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Balenciaga, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, philosophy, Stella McCartney, and Tiffany & Co brands.

