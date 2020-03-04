Vident Investment Advisory LLC Buys 43,504 Shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 649.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,199 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,504 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Loews were worth $2,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in L. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Loews by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,005,207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,039,014,000 after acquiring an additional 700,123 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC increased its stake in Loews by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 6,587 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in Loews by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 96,459 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,965,000 after purchasing an additional 2,711 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its stake in Loews by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 154,781 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,968,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Loews by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,113,175 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $57,306,000 after purchasing an additional 72,913 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Loews alerts:

In other news, VP Marc A. Alpert sold 3,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.13, for a total transaction of $190,862.38. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,538 shares in the company, valued at $408,031.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Kenneth I. Siegel sold 3,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total value of $195,354.17. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,538 shares in the company, valued at $407,127.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,661 shares of company stock worth $2,260,534 over the last 90 days. 14.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

L has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Loews from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Loews from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Loews from $71.24 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Loews presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Shares of NYSE:L traded down $1.61 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.08. The company had a trading volume of 1,682,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,032,995. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $13.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 0.69. Loews Co. has a 52-week low of $43.97 and a 52-week high of $56.88.

Loews (NYSE:L) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 4.90%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.28) earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be paid a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 25th. Loews’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.00%.

Loews Company Profile

Loews Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. It operates through CNA Financial Corporation; Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc; Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP; and Loews Hotels Holding Corporation segments. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability insurance coverages and products; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risk services.

Featured Story: Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding L? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Loews Co. (NYSE:L).

Receive News & Ratings for Loews Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loews and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.