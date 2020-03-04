Vident Investment Advisory LLC Buys New Stake in Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,882 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,513,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Deckers Outdoor as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the first quarter worth $2,940,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the third quarter worth $3,507,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 786.6% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 12,527 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 11,114 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 250.7% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 11,443 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 8,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 25.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 75,904 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $11,185,000 after purchasing an additional 15,455 shares during the last quarter. 96.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DECK shares. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup upgraded Deckers Outdoor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Deckers Outdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.73.

In related news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.28, for a total value of $151,144.96. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 30,055 shares in the company, valued at $5,809,030.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO David Powers sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $425,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 91,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,553,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DECK traded down $4.03 on Tuesday, hitting $174.91. The company had a trading volume of 411,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 534,755. Deckers Outdoor Corp has a 12-month low of $130.19 and a 12-month high of $203.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $184.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $162.44.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The textile maker reported $7.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.55 by $0.59. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 27.93% and a net margin of 13.20%. The business had revenue of $938.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $900.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Corp will post 9.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and footwear under the Sanuk brand name.

