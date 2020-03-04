Vident Investment Advisory LLC Buys Shares of 116,046 Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 116,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,581,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, February 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.67.

Shares of PDM stock traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $22.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,324,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,049,543. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.76. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.18 and a 1 year high of $24.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 0.76.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.84. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a net margin of 43.00% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The firm had revenue of $134.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.23 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.93%.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Company Profile

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties in select sub-markets located primarily within eight major U.S. office markets. Its geographically-diversified, almost $5 billion portfolio is currently comprised of approximately 17 million square feet.

