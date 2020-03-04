Vident Investment Advisory LLC Invests $2.49 Million in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 32,284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,494,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AGCO in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AGCO in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of AGCO in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new stake in shares of AGCO in the fourth quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in AGCO in the fourth quarter worth about $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on AGCO. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of AGCO from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine upgraded AGCO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on AGCO from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on AGCO from $79.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded AGCO from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.29.

NYSE:AGCO traded down $2.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $61.03. The company had a trading volume of 437,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 506,445. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $69.02 and a 200 day moving average of $73.63. The company has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.00. AGCO Co. has a 1 year low of $59.07 and a 1 year high of $81.39.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that AGCO Co. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.41%.

AGCO Company Profile

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. The company offers high horsepower tractors for larger farms, primarily for row crop production; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, and residential uses.

