Vident Investment Advisory LLC Invests $2.53 Million in Darling Ingredients Inc (NYSE:DAR)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc (NYSE:DAR) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 90,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,528,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC owned 0.05% of Darling Ingredients as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DAR. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Darling Ingredients in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Darling Ingredients in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Darling Ingredients in the third quarter worth $31,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Darling Ingredients in the fourth quarter worth $146,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 69.9% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 5,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.57% of the company’s stock.

DAR has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Darling Ingredients from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Darling Ingredients from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th.

Shares of Darling Ingredients stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $25.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,453,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,061,236. Darling Ingredients Inc has a one year low of $18.20 and a one year high of $29.57. The company has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.29. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The firm had revenue of $859.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $877.36 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Darling Ingredients Inc will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers a range of ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

