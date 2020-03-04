Vident Investment Advisory LLC Invests $2.60 Million in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 71,567 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,604,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC owned about 0.10% of Werner Enterprises at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in Werner Enterprises by 2.2% during the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 12,627 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Werner Enterprises by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,952 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Werner Enterprises by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 113,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,117,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in Werner Enterprises by 10.3% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,334 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in Werner Enterprises by 150.9% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 986 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. 64.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Werner Enterprises alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ WERN traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.13. The company had a trading volume of 460,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 435,410. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.01. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.27 and a 12 month high of $40.03. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.86, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.11.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The transportation company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 14.93%. The business had revenue of $621.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $628.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WERN shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Werner Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Werner Enterprises from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Werner Enterprises from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. UBS Group raised their price target on Werner Enterprises from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Werner Enterprises from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.23.

Werner Enterprises Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and China. It operates in two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

Featured Story: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WERN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN).

Receive News & Ratings for Werner Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Werner Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.