Vident Investment Advisory LLC Invests $2.62 Million in Perspecta Inc (NASDAQ:PRSP)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Perspecta Inc (NASDAQ:PRSP) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 99,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,618,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC owned about 0.06% of Perspecta as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bailard Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Perspecta by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 17,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Perspecta in the third quarter worth $211,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Perspecta by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after buying an additional 1,808 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Perspecta by 32.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 293,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,658,000 after buying an additional 71,099 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Perspecta by 21.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 837,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,864,000 after buying an additional 145,578 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ PRSP traded down $1.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.38. The stock had a trading volume of 1,033,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,324,421. Perspecta Inc has a 1 year low of $20.03 and a 1 year high of $29.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.33.

Perspecta (NASDAQ:PRSP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd.

PRSP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Perspecta from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Perspecta from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. BidaskClub raised shares of Perspecta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Perspecta from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. Perspecta currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

