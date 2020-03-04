Vident Investment Advisory LLC Makes New $2.65 Million Investment in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 89,304 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,650,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC owned about 0.08% of Louisiana-Pacific at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LPX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 113.1% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,782 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $1,744,000 after acquiring an additional 31,200 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $249,000. Duality Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 176.0% during the 4th quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 86,113 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $2,555,000 after acquiring an additional 54,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 53.5% during the 4th quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 94,974 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $2,818,000 after acquiring an additional 33,100 shares in the last quarter. 96.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LPX stock traded down $0.77 on Tuesday, reaching $29.11. The company had a trading volume of 1,944,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,302,736. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $21.82 and a 1 year high of $34.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.77 and its 200 day moving average is $28.26. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -363.88 and a beta of 1.41.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The building manufacturing company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.05). Louisiana-Pacific had a negative net margin of 0.22% and a positive return on equity of 3.79%. The company had revenue of $537.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. Louisiana-Pacific’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. This is a positive change from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 156.76%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Stephens lowered Louisiana-Pacific from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. TD Securities boosted their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Louisiana-Pacific to $35.00 and gave the company a “top pick” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Louisiana-Pacific from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Louisiana-Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.25.

In related news, Director Stephen E. Macadam bought 3,600 shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.46 per share, with a total value of $98,856.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,754 shares in the company, valued at $130,544.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It also markets and sells products for use in light industrial and commercial construction applications. It operates through four segments: Siding; North America Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products; and South America.

