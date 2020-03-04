Vident Investment Advisory LLC Makes New Investment in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 23,142 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,561,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.06% of FTI Consulting as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FCN. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 244.9% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 338 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 91.4% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 580 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 706 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, GQ Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of FTI Consulting from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of FTI Consulting in a report on Friday, January 17th.

Shares of FTI Consulting stock traded down $3.97 on Tuesday, reaching $111.45. 357,636 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 249,602. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $120.10 and its 200-day moving average is $111.88. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a one year low of $72.05 and a one year high of $130.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 19.62 and a beta of 0.38.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.13). FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 9.21%. The firm had revenue of $602.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.19 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gerard E. Holthaus sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.69, for a total transaction of $558,450.00. Corporate insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

FTI Consulting Company Profile

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company's Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides turnaround and restructuring, business transformation, interim management, valuation and financial advisory, transaction, dispute advisory, and tax services, as well as mergers and acquisitions (M&A), and M&A integration services.

